Louth seaside restaurant hiring staff for reopening

The Clermont Bar and Restuarant on Main Street, Blackrock is currently recruiting for a number of staff positions ahead of their reopening in autumn.

Major renovations are taking place since the popular venue closed in June after it was sold by the Smyth family.

They are currently recruiting for the following full-time and part-time positions:

Restaurant & Bar Manager (5 years+ experience)

Senior Bartender (5 years+ experience)

Junior Bartender

Cocktail mixologist

Food & Beverage Servers

Senior Sous Chef

Chefs (of all grades)

Housekeeping assistant

In a post on Facebook, the new owners said: "The Clermont is looking for the best. If you would like to further your career in the leading hospitality venue in County Louth, email us on recruitment@theclermont.ie "