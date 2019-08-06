RIP: Tributes paid to 'gentleman' Gerry Reenan

Well-known local businessman Gerry Reenan - founder and owner of Haggardstown Garden Centre - has passed away.

Mr Reenan passed away after an illness. The family made the announcement on the business' Facebook page this morning:

"Due to the passing after illness of our beloved father, husband and founder of the business Gerry, we will be closed until further notice. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly. Rest in Peace Dad."

Elsewhere, tributes have been pouring in on social media this morning, with many describing Mr Reenan as a "gentleman".

Blackrock Tidy Towns led the tributes:

"We're so sorry to hear that Gerry has passed away. He was one of Blackrock Tidy Towns' staunchest supporters and friends. Our sincerest condolences to Alice and all his family. He'll be greatly missed by the community in Blackrock and Haggardstown."

Others posted their own thoughts:

"Your Dad was always so nice when we were in. May he Rest In Peace."

"A gentleman my thoughts are with you all now at this difficult time."

"Very sorry for your loss he was a lovely man."

Mr Reenan was also heavily involved with local GAA with Geraldines GFC.

Haggardstown Garden Centre is one of the area's most successful businesses and has been in business for over 30 years.