Dundalk man jailed after stabbing man who confronted him over intimidating older people

A 23-year-old man who stabbed another man who had confronted him over intimidating older people in Dundalk, following an earlier incident where he had chased a second man into a house while armed with a pair of garden shears, was jailed for three and a half years at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.

David Cooney with an address at Mooreland Row, Armagh Road, Dundalk had pleaded guilty to assault causing harm, criminal damage, possessing a knife and possessing garden shears arising out of events on September 30th 2016.

The sentencing hearing last Tuesday was told the defendant produced two halves of a garden shears when he met the first victim on Broughton Street, Dundalk.

He chased him to the man's home, where the accused was heard shouting and banging on the door before breaking glass in it.

In the second incident, a man who saw him acting suspiciously on Linenhall Street, tackled David Cooney as he felt he was being a nuisance to elderly people in the area.

The accused stabbed him under the left arm - with the knife slicing the man's left armpit.

Judge Martina Baxter noted this was all because the victim "was doing what citizens should do - pointing out bad behaviour and protecting the elderly".

Shortly after 5pm gardaí called to David Cooney's home, where he was asleep fully clothed.

The clothing matched the description of the man involved in both incidents and a large yellow knife was on a locker in his bedroom, while a pair of black woolen gloves were also found.

The accused told gardai he had taken pills and had no recollection of events. He admitted owning the shears and gave no reason for chasing the first man.

The stab victim - who had suffered a six or seven centimetre wound had made a full recovery, while the partner of the man who was chased by David Cooney, a mother of young children said she felt her home was under siege

Judge Baxter noted the accused was assessed as being at high risk of reoffending and acknowledged his offending is linked to his drug use, but she had no proof since November of his drug free status, as an updated urinalysis report was not available.

Sentences totalling four years were imposed with the final six months suspended, on David Cooney entering a bond to be of good behaviour for six months after his release and on condition that he engage with the Probation Service post release.

They were backdated to June 16th last year to allow for time spent in custody in relation to the charges.