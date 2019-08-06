History made at Dundalk Circuit Court last week

History was made at Dundalk Circuit Court last week when the first female examiner in the State was appointed - as an interim examiner to a high profile restaurant in Drogheda.

Judge Martina Baxter appointed an interim examiner to Eastern Seaboard Bar and Grill Limited, Dublin Road, Drogheda.

It followed an application by barrister Ross Gorman B.L instructed by Barry Lyons solicitors on behalf of the company.

The court heard last Tuesday that Eastern Seaboard Bar and Grill Limited – which has 24 employees, had loaned €600,000 to a second company, Eastern Seaboard Industries, which has 19 employees.

Mr. Gorman told Judge Baxter that latter business – which involved a bakery, coffee shop and fast-food outlet was not a success and the fast-food aspect of the venture had closed down and Eastern Seaboard Industries was not in a position to repay the loan.

The court heard Eastern Seaboard Bar and Grill’s premises had recently been refurbished and while this was paid for by the landlord, it had to close for a period of time for the work to be carried out.

After being told there was a potential investor in the company, Judge Baxter appointed chartered accountant Sarah Jane O’Keefe of Baker Tilly in Dublin as examiner on an interim basis, and wished the business well.

The matter has been listed for the Four Courts in Dublin on August 21st, with a formal notice be placed in the Irish Times, Irish Independent and the Irish State Gazette Iris Oifigiúil, putting the four main creditors AIB, the Revenue Commissioners, Grid Finance and FloGas on formal notice of the application.

Ms. O’Keefe is the first female appointed as an examiner in the State in the almost 30 years since examinership legislation was introduced in the Company’s Act 1990.

Last Monday, just one day before her appointment Mr. Justice Robert Haughton – who manages the Commercial Court list in the High Court, noted no woman had been nominated for appointment as an examiner since the legislation was introduced and stressed that he wants to strongly encourage the appointment of more women as court-appointed liquidators and examiners.