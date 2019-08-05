Report
REPORT: Man rushed to hospital after Dundalk roof fall
Incident
A man was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda following a fall from a roof at an address in Park Street in Dundalk last night.
According to LMFM, ambulance personnel were dispatched to the the scene in the town centre at around 10pm last night.
A garda source speaking to LMFM said the full extent of the man's injuries were unknown.
Investigations are ongoing.
