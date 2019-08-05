Gardai
REPORT: Louth gardai treating barn fire as 'suspicious'
LMFM Report
Gardai in mid-Louth are treating as suspicious a hay barn fire which took place in Mullacrew near Louth Village, according to LMFM this morning.
According to the report, between 300 and 400 bales were set alight at approximately 3.40am this morning.
Fire personnel from Ardee and Dundalk were called to the scene and a technical examination to set to take place.
