LOUTH WEATHER: Thursday looking to be best day of week ahead

The week ahead looks to be a mishmash of weather, according to local weather expert Louth Weather.

In an update on Facebook to day, the forecast guru pinpointed Thursday as being the stand out day of the week.

Meanwhile today will be "dry with a few sunny breaks this morning. Cloudier this afternoon with showers developing, some heavy. Drier this evening with the sun hopefully breaking through. Light SW winds will become moderate later (fresh in the vicinity of heavy showers). Max 20°C."

According to Louth Weather the rest of the week will see little change.

"While there will be some sunny spells, especially in the mornings and evenings, overall it's a very showery theme. As I always say, showers are variable, so one place can be dry, while somewhere close by may be flooded. Don't be surprised to hear some rumbles of thunder this week. I'll keep an eye on the low approaching Friday and update later in the week."

The one day that looks good is Thursday.

"Wedged between the two lows, it looks like the best day off the week with light winds, some decent sunshine and more importantly dry."