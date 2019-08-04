Deaths in Louth - Sunday August 4 2019

The death has occurred of Tess Roe of Lynns, Annagassan, Louth

Peacefully, in her 101st year, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Beloved daughter of the late Andrew and Brigid and dear sister of the late Kathleen.

She will be sadly missed by her second cousin Frank Tuite, third cousins Regina Hurley, Pat Smith and Rosemary McGrane, Regina's children Stephen, Andrew and Kate, her good friend Margaret Campbell, her fellow Legionaries, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Friday from 6pm to 9pm and at the Legion of Mary Hall, Kilsaran on Saturday from 3pm to 5pm.

Removal from her home on Sunday to St. Mary's Church, Kilsaran, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private, by request

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Micheal Mulligan of 37 Ashton Heights, Newry, Down and formerly Omeath, Co. Louth



Peacefully in the tender care of staff at Our Mother Of Mercy Care Home, Newry. Predeceased by his parents Paddy & Mary & his brother Aidan.

Very deeply regretted by his beloved wife Marie. Also by his sorrowing sisters Frances, Patricia, Miriam, Sheila, Bronagh, Kathleen, Rose & Pauline, brothers Sean, Kieran, Peadar & Patrick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence 37 Ashton Heights, Newry, Co. Down BT358LR from 5pm-10pm Saturday and from 2pm-10pm Sunday.

House private on Monday morning please.

Removal on Monday morning to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimer Society Of Ireland. A donation box will be available at the house and church.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Colleen (Connie) Kennedy (née Moore) of Ascal a hAon, Yellowbatter, Drogheda, Co Louth



On August 2 2019, peacefully in her 93rd year at her home surrounded by her loving family. Colleen (Connie), pre-deceased by her husband Jimmy and her sons Christy and Jim.

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken sons, Noel, Oliver, Brian, John and Paul, her daughters Annette (Delaney), Rosemary (Mallon), her twenty eight grandchildren and thirty seven great-grandchildren, her sister Rita, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home in Yellowbatter on Sunday from 3 o’clock until 8 o’clock.

Removal on Monday morning at 12 noon walking to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm.

Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Casey late of Tredagh Close, Marley's Lane, Drogheda and Main Street, Clogherhead



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda, surrounded by her family. Mary, beloved daughter of the late Jack and Brigid (nee Gorman).

Predeceased by her brother Hughie and sisters Joan (Clarke) and Theresa. Sadly missed by her daughter Fidelma (Mullen), son-in-law Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Irene (Devine) and Betty, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Connor's Funeral Home, Dunleer on Monday from 4pm until 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Michael's Church, Clogherhead arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Saint Denis's Cemetery, Clogherhead.

May she rest in peace



