According to LMFM, a man in his 40s was arrested this morning following an alleged assault with a knife on another man in Dundalk.

The Armed Support Unit of the gardai arrested the man at Creative Spark at Clontygora Drive in Muirhevnamor this morning at around 9am following an incident.

The injured man, who is understood to be in his 30s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes with what are being described as minor injuries to his arm.

The man in his 40s was also treated in hospital for minor injuries.