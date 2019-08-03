REPORT: Home broken into this morning in north Louth

According to reports, a house in The Annies area of Kilcurry in north Louth was broken into this morning.

It is understood the house was alarmed at the time.

Local reports say two males were subsequently seen running off across fields in the area.

Locals are advised to keep an eye out for a silver Dublin registered Volvo in the area.

Gardai have been informed, but local residents are advised to report anything suspicious to Gardai.