REPORT: Accident on M1 in Louth this afternoon

There are reports that an accident has occurred on the M1 motorway southbound at Dunleer this afternoon.

It is understood that one lane of traffic is currently backed up due to the incident.

According to AA Roadwatch traffic is slow on the M1 southbound approaching Junction 11 Monasterboice with reports of a collision there.

There are reports of debris on the road and a vehicle on the wrong side of the road.

More as we get it.