Dundalk man accused of aggravated burglary

A solicitor representing a man accused of an aggravated burglary has told Dundalk district court that her client won’t be entering a signed guilty plea on the charge and a book of evidence will be required for the Circuit Court.

Sgt. Fintan McGroder told Judge Dermot Dempsey last Wednesday that the DPP had directed prosecution on indictment in the case of Joel Maguire of Doolargy Avenue, Dundalk.

The 19 year old is accused of committing a burglary at a separate address in Doolargy Avenue, on April 15th last and having a large knife with him at the time.

Judge Dempsey remanded him on continuing bail to Dundalk district court on the 22nd of August.