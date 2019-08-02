Dromiskin man accused of having cannabis for sale or supply

A 23 year old man accused of having €1,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply, had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court last Wednesday.

Dean Matthews of Church View, Dromiskin was also before the court on a charge of unlawful possession of drugs at Herity's car park, Dromiskin on June 24th last.

The matter was put back to December 18th, after Sgt. Fintan McGroder told Judge Dermot Dempsey he was seeking a lengthy adjournment for analysis to be carried out.