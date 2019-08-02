Dundalk man fined for having illegal registration plates

A 21 year old motorist was fined at Dundalk district court last Wednesday for having illegal registration plates fitted to his black Audi A4.

Brian McEntegart of Crossabeigh, Knockbridge was summonsed following a detection on Park Street, Dundalk on December 21st last year.

Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a €250 fine after he was told the car was fitted with yellow identification plates front and rear.