Dundalk woman accused of sending mass card with an allegedly threatening message

A 54 year old woman accused of sending a mass card to a neighbour with an allegedly threatening message, had her case further adjourned last week after Dundalk district court was told the injured party did not wish the matter to be dealt with by way of a charitable donation.

Helena Kenna of Farndreg, Dundalk is charged with sending a postal packet which enclosed an article that was menacing at the Castletown Post Office on March 23rd last contrary to the Communications Regulation, Postal Services Act 2011.

Judge Dermot Dempsey put back the case to November 20th, with a view to it being finalised by Judge John Coughlan who had heard the case originally.