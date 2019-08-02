‘Dundalk has massive potential in the tourism area’

Emma Coffey is a Fianna Fáil county councillor for Dundalk South, she also works as a solicitor in Drogheda and is a keen Dundalk FC fan

IS DUNDALK A GOOD PLACE TO WORK AS A COUNCILLOR?

I think the community spirit in Dundalk is second to none. So many people volunteer their free time to so many organisations and projects that on that level as a councillor it is such a privilege to assist and work with these people and groups.

In regards to my local government role and duties, I believe that since the abolition of Town Councils in 2014 by the last government, this has had a huge negative impact in a councillors role as it had reduced our powers. Also given that decisions are now taken at county level a lot of the town council work is no longer carried out as effectively or efficiently.

Do you think Dundalk people are civically engaged?

Being a border town I do think people as a whole know of their local council. But as to powers and duties of local government I don't believe the general public are aware of what the role of a county councillor involves.

Indeed, if you look at the voter turnout in May 2019 in Dundalk South LEA, the figure was just over 10,000 out of 26,000 registered voters(joint lowest voter turnout since 1999). I and my political colleagues and indeed the state bodies have a responsibility to try and get the public back engaged with local politics.

We need to encourage people from all sections of our society to get involved in local politics. I think a big step in this direction is politics becoming a leaving cert subject. This will have a positive impact on future generations engagement.

What do you think is the biggest issue Dundalk is currently facing?

I think whatever type of Brexit occurs, be it hard or soft, it's going to be a huge negative issue for the people of Dundalk.

Is there anything you think Dundalk is lacking or that we could do with more of?

Dundalk is a great town but I think it has massive potential in the tourism area.

I really think we could have a greenway coming across Dundalk Bay on the old railway track and continuing right out to Blackrock. With the investment coming to reinforce the town's flood defences over the next year or two, now is the time that we could make this a reality.

How do you like to relax in town?

Going up to Oriel Park to cheer on Dundalk FC followed by a visit to one of the many fabulous pubs in the Town.

When not cheering on the Lillywhites, taking my dogs and daughter for a walk down by the Navy Bank, rain or shine, the views never disappoint.

How would you describe Dundalk people?

People in Dundalk are really open and welcoming, many a visitor I have taken here have always commented on how friendly Dundalk people are. What I personally love about Dundalk people is that when I am speaking to a local who may not know me personally, they will always ask, 'which Coffey are you?'

Once they get the answer, in two sentences they will be able to tell me my seed, breed and generation of a family history that often, I am finding out about for the first time!!!

What plans do you have for the rest of year? (personally and professionally)

Professionally I hope to continue to work hard on behalf of the people of Dundalk, having been a councillor for four years the work never ends but I enjoy the interaction with the people of the town and if I can help them in anyway with their issues that's all the better. Personally I am hoping that later this year I will be cheering on Dundalk FC in the final of Champions League!! and seeing them retain their Domestic Premier League and FAI Cup titles for the 2019/2020 season.