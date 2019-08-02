Mystery of new Blackrock buildings is solved

Yesterday Cllr Maria Doyle stated that she had been contacted by locals regarding the purpose of newly-erected buildings on the Golf Links Road in Blackrock.

At the time, Cllr Doyle was unsure as to their purpose.

However, Cllr Doyle has gotten to the bottom of the mystery. She updated Facebook today with the reveal:

"I've been informed by the Developers (Remcoll) that the buildings are to be used as site offices during the construction of the nursing home. Planning Enforcement in Louth County Council are carrying out inspections to determine whether or not these are in line with the planning permission. I will continue to keep you updated."