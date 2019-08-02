Government to replace TV license with 'broadcasting charge'

As part of new government plans, the TV licence will be applied to other media devices including laptops, tablets and phones.

According to The Irish Examiner, a new bill will see the Government tender for people to collect the licence fee in a bid to reduce on non-payment.

The Department of Communications says a five-year contract for the service is to be put in place, "allowing the successful bidder the opportunity and the incentive to invest in the system of collection."

The Irish Examiner say that "after five years of the new tender, a broadcasting charge will be introduced meaning people will have to pay the licence fee regardless of whether they have a TV, as long as content is watched on other devices like laptops and tablets."