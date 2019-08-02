Deaths in Louth - Friday. August 2, 2019

The death has occurred of Ann Butler (née Gaughran), St. Malachy’s Avenue, Tullyallen and formerly of Drybridge, Louth

Peacefully at Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin. Ann beloved wife of the late Michael and loving Mam to Shane, Des, Mark and Celine. Sadly missed by her family, daughters in law Alice and Anne, grandchildren Michael, Joanne, James, Jemma and Aaron, great grandchildren Cadence, Skye, Sadie-Mae, Max and Macie-Ann, brother Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Townleys Funeral Home, Crosslanes, from 4pm until 8pm on Friday evening. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all times please.

The death has occurred of Warren Dowd-Hughes of Lavin Park, Tullyallen, Drogheda, Louth

Peacefully after a long illness at his home. Warren, aged 5 years. Loving son of Paula and Darren. Very sadly missed by his mam, dad, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Rest in Perfect Peace.

Reposing at his home from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Friday evening. Removal on Saturday at 3.45pm arriving to Tullyallen Cemetery for prayers and burial at 4 o’clock.

The death has occurred of Helen Martin (née Clarke), Avenue One, Yellowbatter, Drogheda, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Helen, beloved wife of Kevin and loving mam to Valerie, Alan, Helen, Anita and Kevin. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, family partners, grandchildren Ryan, Qasim, Callum and Yasmin, brothers, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5pm until 8pm on Friday evening and reposing at her home on Saturday from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am walking to Our Lady of Lourdes Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium at 1.30pm. House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only.

Rest in Peace.