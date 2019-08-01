Community
Dundalk boy Odhran showing further signs of progress
The mother of Dundalk boy Odhran 'Odi' Coburn Hearty has stated that her son has been moved from intensive care to a High Dependency Unit - 33 days after he fell seriously ill while at a concert in Belfast.
Grainne Hearty posted the following update to Facebook.
"After 33 Days Odi has been moved from ICU to High Dependency ward," explained the 16-year-old's mother.
"It's a long road of Rehabilitation but we're so grateful for the continued support from The town and surrounding areas."
She added: "Miracles do happen."
Two weeks ago, Grainne had reported that Odhran had opened his eyes and spoken his first words since he fell gravely ill.
