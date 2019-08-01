Doyle quizzes purpose of newly constructed Blackrock buildings

Louth Councillor Maria Doyle has questioned the purpose of two newly constructed buildings that have appeared off the Old Golf Links Road in Blackrock in the past week.

The Fine Gael Cllr said that she had received several messages from people questioning what the buildings are to be used for.

Posting to Facebook, Cllr Doyle said: "I've had a number of calls and messages regarding the two new buildings that have appeared this week at Knockshee on the Old Golf Links Road in Blackrock. I've been in contact with both the developer and the Council in an effort to find out what these structures are for and if they have the required planning permission. I'll keep you updated."