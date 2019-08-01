Dundalk business owner tells Channel 4 news no-deal Brexit would "devastate" retail

Dundalk department store McEvoy's appeared on Channel 4 news last night in a segment about Brexit.

Gerard McEvoy, the owner of McEvoy's spoke on the show about the impact an impending Brexit could have on the store which has been open on Dundalk's Clanbrassil Street for the last 32 years.

During the segment, Gerard talked about the "nightmare" of having to try and get stock from Northern Ireland when the border between the north and south was still in existence.

The Dundalk businessman also outlined why he thinks a no-deal Brexit would absolutely "devastate" the retail industry in Ireland.

Gerard also said that whilst there had been discussions about "grants for farmers" he believes that the retail industry has been "completely overlooked".

McEvoy's posted the following clip on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/mcevoys.mcevoysdundalk/videos/2445645432381313/?v=2445645432381313