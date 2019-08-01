Closure of Dundalk welfare offices comes as 'no surprise' after Minister response

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has said that the closure of Adelphi Court and Muirhevnamor welfare offices comes as "no surprise" following the reply he got from Minister Regina Doherty to a Parliamentary Question on the issue in June.

The Fianna Fail Deputy said: “The Department of Social Protection sent letters confirming the Community Welfare Offices operating from Adelphi Court and Muirhevnamor will close in August. Users of these services will now have to use the Intreo Office at St. Alphonsus Road.”

He added: “Following rumours, I asked the Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty if two of these offices would be closing and merged into the Intreo Office at St. Alphonsus Road. The Minister’s reply was vague, stating a more ‘integrated and efficient’ service was being finalised which would ‘eliminate inconvenience’.

“This response led me to believe the closure of these offices were imminent. With this now being confirmed, we know now many users will have to travel longer and further to access the same services.”