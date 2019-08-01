LOUTH WEATHER: Here's how your weekend's looking

It's Thursday already - where did that week go, hey?! But with the weekend on our doorstep now, here's how local weather expert Louth Weather sees it shaping up.

Today looks like "a mix of sunshine and cloud today. Some long periods of sunshine especially near the coast. Dry. Light NW winds becoming SE this evening. Max 22°C. If you are heading to the beach, the tide is in just after noon and don't forget the sun cream."

And Friday is similar.

"Dry, lots of sunshine, light winds and a max of 20°C.

Meanwhile, Saturday looks decent, if unspectacular.

"Dry apart from the odd light shower. Cloudy. Moderate easterly winds making it feel cooler than recently especially near the coast. Max 20°C."

With Sunday completing the outlook: "Similar to Saturday, perhaps a higher risk of showers."