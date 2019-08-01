Blackrock Park scoops national Green Flag award

Blackrock Park claimed its 4th Green Flag award this week from An Taisce.

Nominated by Louth County Council, the park and its small group of local volunteers were recognised for their "tireless" effort.

In a Facebook post this morning, Blackrock Park said: "Our thanks to Louth County Council for nominating us, An Taisce and their judges for the recognition of our work, and especially the small group of local volunteers who maintain, enhance and tirelessly give their time and energy to making Blackrock Park a community facility of the highest standard."