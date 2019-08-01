Admitted failing to remain at scene of collision in Dundalk

A 49 year old motorist who admitted careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision, was unaware that he had knocked a cyclist off his bike, Dundalk district court heard last week.

The court heard the cyclist involved contacted gardaí following the incident on the Dublin Road, Dundalk on May 18th 2017.

The solicitor representing Olugbenga Dada with an address at Carlinn Court, Dundalk told the court this client was going to collect his wife at the time, and having seen CCTV could make no bones about his involvement.

Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a €300 fine for driving without insurance, a €200 fine for careless driving and €100 for failing to remain at the scene along with driving bans totalling six months.