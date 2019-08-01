Teen tried to rob iPhone while asking for cigarette at Dundalk Retail Park

A teenager who attempted to rob an i-Phone 7 after looking for a cigarette off the victim in Dundalk Retail Park, had his case adjourned at the local district court last week so a Probation report can be prepared.

The court heard the injured party was watching a video on his phone when he was targeted around 5.15pm on January third last.

Judge Dermot Dempsey was told the 17 year old - who cannot be named because of his age, tried to grab the I-Phone and when the victim stepped backwards, the youth threatened to hit him if he didn't hand it over.

The court heard the teen had 37 previous convictions and was sentenced in Dundalk Circuit Court in February to two years - with the final year suspended in January when he turns 18.

The Defence solicitor said her client is doing well in Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus and is starting to study for his

Leaving Cert in September with the aim of becoming an electrician.

Judge Dempsey remanded him in custody until the 25th of September so that a report from Oberstown and a Probation report could be obtained.