Prosecuted for illegally parking in Dundalk disabled parking bays

Two people have been prosecuted at Dundalk district court for illegally parking in a disabled parking bay.

The court heard last Wednesday that fines that were issued had not been paid.

In the first case, George Osborne of Adamstown, Dunleer apologised to the court in respect to parking in a bay on Jocelyn Street at 4.10pm on October 18th last.

He claimed he had only been parked there for three minutes and explained that he'd run into the St. Vincent De Paul shop, adding "I have dodgy feet myself".

Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a 150 euro fine, saying that in normal circumstances he disqualifies for parking in disabled parking bays.

In a second case he initially fined Susan Gaffey (37) of Fatima Drive, Dundalk, 400 euro and imposed a six month disqualification in respect of illegally parking in a disabled parking bay on Dublin Street, in the town on November 17th last.

However, the case was re-called after the court was told the defendant was not aware the case had been listed and an acquaintance who was in court had notified her of the driving ban.

Judge Dempsey lifted the disqualification and reduced the fine to €200.

