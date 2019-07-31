Policing
'Constructive' PSNI and Garda meeting in Dundalk today
'Constructive' PSNI and Garda meeting in Dundalk
A Chief Constable at the Police Service of Northern Ireland has labeled a meeting in Dundalk with Commissioner Drew Harris today as "contructive".
Chief Constable Simon Byrne met with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in Dundalk Garda Station and took to Twitter this afternoon:
Constructive meeting with Commissioner Harris @gardainfo Dundalk Discussed a range of policing issues including practical cross-border matters affecting local communities & daily life pic.twitter.com/tArDsV7eZ8— Simon Byrne (@ChiefConPSNI) July 31, 2019
