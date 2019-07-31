Louth newlyweds could be due thousands of euro in tax refunds

If you've recently gotten married you may be due thousands of euro in tax refunds, according to the tax experts at Taxback.com.

A spokesperson for Taxback.com said: "The tax experts say in the year a couple is married, both parties continue to be treated as single people for tax purposes.

"However, if the tax they pay as two single people is greater than the tax payable if you were taxed as a married couple, they can claim the difference as a tax refund.

"Only tax deducted in the months after marriage can qualify for a tax refund."

Taxback.com has also encouraged couples who have been married within the last four years to contact Revenue to change their status to see if they are eligible for a refund.

Commercial Director with Taxback.com, Eileen Devereux also told the Irish Mirror: "For couples, particularly those who marry in the latter to end part of the tax year, the refund could be particularly lucrative.

"A total of 85,246 couples in Ireland got married between 2015 and 2018 – if even 5% of these people never received their year of marriage relief then that’s 4,200+ couples that could be entitled to a refund."