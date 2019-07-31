Go ahead given for 26 new homes in centre of Dunleer

Louth County Council have granted conditional planning permission for 26 new homes in the centre of Dunleer.

The application which was made by Bellscape Limited, sought to develop the 26 homes comprising of seven detached two-storey detached houses, eight two-storey semi-detached houses and three two-storey terraced houses, in addition to eight apartments.

The apartments will be accommodated in two, two-storey buildings, each containing four apartments, with "first floor roof terraces located to the rear facing eastwards towards the White River".

The planned development also provides for a new vehicular entrance onto Main Street R132, a riverside amenity path, a playground, a public footpath along the site frontage on the east side of Main Street.

The application was made in March of this year, but further information on the development was sought in May, delaying the decision. "Significant Further Information" was received by Louth County Council at the beginning of July, enabling them to make a decision on the development this week.