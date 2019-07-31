ELECTRICITY ALERT

Electricity fault for ESB customers in Dromiskin, Castlebellingham and Dundalk

Tia Clarke

Reporter:

Tia Clarke

Email:

tia.clarke@dundalkdemocrat.ie

ESB Networks are reporting electricity faults in Dromiskin, Castlebellingham and Dundalk. 

The company say they are working to repair these faults "as quickly as possible". 

In a tweet this morning the companys said: "We have a fault in the #Dromiskin, #Castlebellingham, #Dundalk area of #CoLouth. We are working to repair as quickly as possible. Updates on (link: http://www.powercheck.ie) powercheck.ie. Apologies for the inconvenience."  