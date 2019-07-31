Electricity fault for ESB customers in Dromiskin, Castlebellingham and Dundalk

ESB Networks are reporting electricity faults in Dromiskin, Castlebellingham and Dundalk.

The company say they are working to repair these faults "as quickly as possible".

In a tweet this morning the companys said: "We have a fault in the #Dromiskin, #Castlebellingham, #Dundalk area of #CoLouth. We are working to repair as quickly as possible. Updates on (link: http://www.powercheck.ie) powercheck.ie. Apologies for the inconvenience."