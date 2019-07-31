BREAKING: Emergency services at road closure outside Dundalk

UPDATE: It is reported locally that the road has been reopened, following earlier incident

There are reports that the Commons Road in Dromiskin is closed this morning due to an accident.

Emergency services, including the fire brigade, are present on the Commons Road on the way into Dromiskin.

It remains unclear as to the cause of the closure.

Meanwhile, ESB Networks are reporting electricity faults in Dromiskin, Castlebellingham and Dundalk.

The company say they are working to repair these faults "as quickly as possible".