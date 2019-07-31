New owners of popular Dundalk pub say they will carry on traditions

The new owners of the Jockeys Bar in Dundalk have taken to Facebook to let customers know that it is business as usual at the Anne Street watering hole.

In the post, the new owners, the Molloy family, offered a warm thank you to Sean and Anita Kelly who had previously run the popular bar for 48 years.

The new owners also said that they looked forward to continuing the "traditions and service exemplified by the Kelly Family".

In the post, they said: "The Molloy Family would like to offer a warm thanks to Sean and Anita Kelly for their help and support during the recent sale of the Jockeys. Over the years, The Kelly Family have created one of Ireland’s most popular pub-restaurants in what is a landmark venue in Dundalk—acknowledged by the many customers who have enjoyed their hospitality over the years.

"It is our sincere wish to continue serving the great people of Dundalk and the loyal customers who make ‘The Jockeys’ a special place for food and drinks. The Jockeys Bar and Restaurant is open for business 7 days a week. We look forward to welcoming you on your next visit and continue the traditions and service so exemplified by the Kelly Family."

Keep up to date with the new Jockey's Bar here: https://www.facebook.com/thejockeys.ie/ and their upcoming music and sports nights.