Dundalk man accused of involvement in hit and run collision

A 25 year old man accused of being involved in a hit and run collision outside a Maxol filling station in Dundalk, which resulted in a mother and her three year old son being taken to hospital, is to have his case heard at Circuit Court level.

After hearing an outline of the allegations at Dundalk district court last Wednesday, Judge Dermot Dempsey refused jurisdiction in the case against Kieran Joyce with an address at Woodland Park, Dundalk is also charged with dangerous driving on the Dublin Road, Dundalk on November 15th last.

The case was adjourned to the 20th of November for service of a book of evidence.