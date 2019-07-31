Uninsured Dundalk motorist had 'space-saver' wheel fitted to car driving on M1

Gardaí came upon an uninsured motorist who was travelling on the M1 motorway, in a car fitted with a 'space saver' spare wheel which the manufacturer recommended should not be used at a speed in excess of 50kph, Dundalk District Court heard last week.

Samuel Acheson (23) of Road Two, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk was fined €500 euro and disqualified from driving for two years for driving without insurance at Whiterath on October second last year.

He was also fined €150 for driving without a driving licence and a further €100 in respect of the tyre.