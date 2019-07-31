Louth councillor calls for Government protections for haulage sector post Brexit

Louth councillor Erin McGreehan has urged the Government to put in place measures to protect the Haulage Sector after Brexit. Cllr McGreehan believes that with the days drawing in on the October deadline, a no deal Brexit is feeling more and more realistic and says the Government now needs to work on protecting our most exposed sectors.

In a statement issued last night, Cllr McGreehan said she is concerned about the "disastrous effect that Brexit will have on the Haulage Sector."

"I am very aware of the huge importance that this sector has in our Irish Economy", said Cllr McGreehan, "but in particular it is of huge importance to this region. Brexit poses a very significant challenge for the Irish economy, particularly in relation to trade.

"The landbridge of the United Kingdom is of huge strategic importance for many sectors of the Irish economy, it is an important route to market for Irish importers and exporters, whose goods are time-sensitive or high value".

Cllr McGreehan went on to say that "it should be highlighted that research by the Irish Maritime Development Office has found that around 150,000 vehicles use the landbridge each year and with approximately 2,000,000 tonnes (40%) of a total 5,000,000 tonnes of the goods that Ireland exports to the European continent is transported via the landbridge. This 2,000,000 tonnes has an estimated value of €18.2 billion."

"The border region is set to be worst hit and as a consequence will adversely affect trade between the Republic and Northern Ireland and the UK", the Fianna Fáil councillor continued.

"The re-introduction of customs or border controls as a consequence of Brexit will increase transit times and place additional costs on Irish importers and exporters that will undermine their competitiveness in accessing international markets."

Cllr McGreehan says she has written to the Minister of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, with regard to a range of supports that should be put in place to assist the sector in mitigating the effects that Brexit will have.

She believes that the Government needs to assist companies with the use of technology and to arrange additional resources to minimise the burden on industry.

Calling on the Government "support our ports, shipping companies and transport service providers to prepare for Brexit", Cllr McGreehan said that "we need the Government to have a clear plan and direct actions which are supported by adequate funding that may mitigate the very serious implications of Brexit."