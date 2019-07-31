Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday July 31 2019

The death has occurred of Gerard-Gerry White of Hawthorn Crescent, Bay Estate, Dundalk, Louth

On Tuesday July 30 2019, peacefully surounded by his family at Carlingford Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Lucy (née Brady) and baby daughter Tara-Sinéad, brothers Tommy, Eddie, Paddy, Jim, Kevin and Brendan, sisters Nan, Kitty, Peggy and Theresa.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons Gerard, Stephen and Eddie, daughter Joanne, brother George, sister Veronica, daughters-in-law Alison and Heidi, son-in-law Denis, grandchildren Keighley, Mark, Liam, Síne, Sean, Jessica, Denis and Ameila, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his son Stephen, Manydown Close, Red Barns Road from Tuesday evening 7pm to 10pm and Wednesday 11am to 9pm.

Removal on Thursday afternoon at 12.30pm driving to The Church of The Holy Family, (via) his late residence in Hawthorn Crescent, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen Watters (née Bellew) of Belwat, Linenhall Street, Dundalk, Louth

On Tuesday 30th July 2019, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Oliver, parents James and Maise, grandson Niall Hearty, brothers Joseph, Tony, Jimmy and Paddy.

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Margaret, Bernadette and Rita, sister Philomena Carroll, sons-in-law Noel, Gussie and Rita's partner Alan, grandchildren Alan, Niamh, Avril, Ashley and Chloe, great-grandchildren Conor, Maisie, Aoife, Annie-May and Róise, sister in-law Theresa Bellew, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence in Linenhall Street from Wednesday evening 6pm to 9pm and Thursday 11am to 9pm.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.45am on foot to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cortege will proceeded on foot to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Peter Osborne of Flowery, Ballabony, Ardee, Louth

On July 26 2019, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, sons Patrick, Peter and Shane, daughter Brigid, son-in-law Declan, sisters Mary and Nan, sister-in-law Marcelina, brothers-in-law Adie and Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Peter will repose at his home Flowery, Ballabony (Eircode A92 HF29) on Wednesday from 10am.

Removal on Thursday to St. Malachy's Church, Reaghstown arriving for 11 o'clock funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Reaghstown Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Moira Kirwan (née Mc Guinness) of Marian Park, Drogheda, Louth



On July 29 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Moira, beloved wife of the late Stephen and Mam of the late David and loving mam to Martin, Anne, Stephen, Jacqueline, Valerie and Con.

Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, son-in-law Joe, daughters-in-law Tracy and Pauline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm until 9pm today, Tuesday, and from 4pm until 8pm tomorrow, Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am arriving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning.

May she rest in peace
















