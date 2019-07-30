Dundalk company facing imminent closure vows to honour customer bookings

Dundalk company Pelican Promotions is being forced to close following a decision by one of the bouncy castle industry’s main UK-based insurance providers, Leisure Insure, decision to withdraw from the Irish market.

Pelican now has two weeks to come up with a solution for their insurance issue before their contract ends on August 13. However, Business owners Mandy Fee and Shane McBride have vowed that any current bookings made with the company will still be fulfilled.

They have secured the services of a number of other Irish companies, in some cases Pelican’s competitors, to ensure that there is no disruption for their customers whilst they fight to save the family business.

The pair said: “We would like to tell our customers - don’t panic. Your event or booking will still be honoured. Our customers will not be affected in any way.

“We are paying our full-time staff up until Christmas even though we are closing. But we still have two weeks to keep pushing to find a solution but the chances are slim to none. We are still looking at every available option.”

Hundreds of other small firms across Ireland who supply bouncy castles are also in danger of losing their businesses after insurers started pulling the plug in Ireland.

The reason? Many working in the industry say the recent issues are due to a number of problems specific to the Irish market which include the Book of Quantum (used as a general guideline as to the amount that may be awarded or assessed to a claimant for their Personal Injury Case) which is considered very high when compared with other EU countries, the legal process and the costs involved for businesses when taking claims to court, and the amount of fraudulent claims made.



Business owners Mandy and Shane explained that the company, who employ up to 36 people and have a range of 224 bouncy castles and inflatables, informed staff of imminent closure in recent weeks.

Mandy said: “We’ve been in business since 1991. We’ve never had any claims paid out in that time. We’re one of the safest companies in the industry - our equipment is safety certified and we have full HR and health and safety policies in place.”



In terms of being one of the first company’s in Ireland to be affected by the current blow to the industry, Mandy added: “We’re unlucky. Our insurance with our current provider is up on August 13. We’re not being offered renewal terms for the marquee or events side of the business either- we’re just being told ‘no’.”



The Dundalk businesswomen also pointed out that Pelican will not be the only business affected in Louth and says that other companies in the industry will face the “same problems” once their current insurance cover is up. “We’re all in the same boat,” she added.

Mandy also believes that the insurance fallout will have a major knock-on effect on other leisure-based businesses in the community such as yoga and dance classes, youth clubs, festivals and gyms.

“It’s not just a case of kids bouncy castle suppliers being affected. There are over 700 bouncy castle operators in Ireland and the industry employs around 6,000 people. None of these businesses will be able to carry on. They will be forced to close down or carry on without insurance, which is crazy, it’s just not an option.

“We have a national network of 160 entertainers, magicians, supervisors and face-painters - who are all affected by this," said Ms Fee.

In the meantime, Shane and Mandy have been lobbying for change and have been in contact with representatives from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and a number of independents. Mandy and Shane issued a heartfelt thanks to TD’s Declan Breathnach, Gerry Adams, Fergus O’Dowd, Independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick and local councillors Maria Doyle, Ruairí Ó Murchú and Maeve Yore who they say have provided “amazing support”.



“Nothing will happen in the short-term. It’s going to take a few years for real reform of the judicial system and the Government are the only ones who can make this happen. Going forward the public has to get behind this,” Mandy concluded.

Commenting on the matter local councillor Maria Doyle said: "I’m very concerned about the news that Leisureinsure will not be renewing insurance cover for bouncy castle providers in Ireland. This will have a major effect on companies both locally and nationally who are now at risk of going out of business as a result. This will not only lead to job losses but also will have an impact on festivals, fairs and family events.

"I’ve sponsored events where Pelican Promotions have provided the bouncy castles, most recently at the ‘Big Hello’ event in the Blackrock Community Centre in May, and I would hate to see this company and similar companies locally having to close due to the insurance issue.

"I’ve contacted Deputy Fergus O’Dowd and arranged for Mandy Fee from Pelican Promotions to meet him to discuss the issue further. I hope that the Government will be able to find a solution to stop these businesses nationally having to close and let go their staff."