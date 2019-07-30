Dundalk FC
Dundalk FC issue 'important notice' for fans who travelled independently to Baku
Champions League
Dundalk FC have advised any Lilywhite fans that have travelled to Baku in Azerbaijan to contact them immediately.
The club took to social media this afternoon stating:
"IMPORTANT NOTICE: If any Dundalk FC supporters have traveled to Baku independently of the official club charter, please let us know asap by replying to this message or dropping us a DM. Thank you."
