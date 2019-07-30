Memories of a well-travelled 'Dundalk Bishop' Most Rev J Murphy

I was pleased to receive a letter and some records recently from Brother Paddy McCrave of the Redemptorist congregation in Clonard, Belfast, which contained details about a Dundalk man who became a bishop serving in Belize, British Honduras, in the last century.

Brother McCrave is himself a native of Mill Street and I remember him as a boy serving on the altar at St. Joseph's Redemptions Church under the Sacristan Brother Bernard, a Monaghan man. I also remember his father, a driver employed by P.J. Carroll, tobacco manufacturing company, and often watched him, on my way home from school, rolling large round wooden boxes off the back of his lorry parked in Distillery Lane into a doorway that must have been specially constructed at a level above the street to receive them. I learned later that these boxes contained tobacco leaves that had been imported to make tobacco products but had to be put in storage until the tax revenue was levied by customs officers.

The report, which seems to have been an anniversary account of St.Patrick's Parish, Dundalk, states ---

'In August (1939), the Dundalk born Bishop of Bertha and Vicar-Apostolic of Belize, Bishop Murphy, celebrated the golden jubilee of his ordination to the priesthood and sixty-years as a Jesuit. In a letter he explained that his relatives (the Barrack Street Hamills') were all in America and that he was the last of a family of ten who had sailed out of Dundalk in his childhood in 1866'

This letter had been published in the Dundalk Democrat on December 24, 1938. It further states --- Most Rev. Joseph Aloysius Charles Murphy, S.J., was born in Dundalk in on 24th December, 1857. He was the ninth of ten children whose parents were Joseph Murphy and Mary (nee Haughey) Murphy. The first eight years of his life were passed in Dundalk and, in the Spring of 1866, his father brought all the family to the United States. Bishop Murphy's mother died when he was less than four years old and the future bishop was cared for by his elder sisters.'

Bro Paddy McCrave, in his letter, writes that the house chronicles in St. Joseph's mentioned that Bishop Murphy had visited the Dundalk Redemptorist community, he thinks in April 1926. Which is interesting because I see that in September 1926 the Redemptorist Fathers celebrated the Golden Jubilee of their establishment in Dundalk. There is no mention of Bishop Murphy but he may have called there earlier that year because Bro. McCrave mentions that 'the refurbishment of the Monastery was taking place', presumably in preparation for the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

In relation to those celebrations the Centenary Souvenir states –

'When the Big Day came St. Alphonsus Road was a veritable fairy-land. Every house was decorated, arches spanned the streets, and the Papal and new National flags blended with the red and white of a Prince of the Church (Cardinal O'Donnell, Archbishop of Armagh). A delightful effect was produced at night by the innumerable lamps and candles that shone in every house.'

It is interesting to point out that there were no houses beyond St. Joseph and Railway Good Depot in 1926. St. Alphonsus Villas and Cluan Enda had not been built and there no dwelling houses between St. Joseph's and the Long Avenue, other than the red-brick 'Brickell's Houses' on the far side of the old Railway Hill.

In relation to Bishop Murphy, it would seem that his family had emigrated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, because that is where he chose to make his home before he died in November 1939. There must be some of his relatives still around as the reference to 'The Hamills of Barrack Street' indicates; although a friend tells me that the Hamills were once landlords of the Greenore Bar in Quay Street but they might also have lived in Barrack Street. I recall that when I was a child the Greenore Bar was run by the Hanratty family. Perhaps Jim McCourt will known the answer to that?

Bishop Murphy seems to have been a man of his time, as notes on his life state that --- 'Murphy was Catholic to the core. His zeal for Catholicism was deeply rooted in Irish-English relations. He refused to stand for the British National Anthem or to receive the Anglican Bishop for a visit.' I wonder how he might have reacted the present Brexit controversy?