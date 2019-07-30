History buffs wanted for Louth heritage project

Local history buffs are being sought by Louth County Council to carry out a research study on the industrial and commercial heritage of County Louth, which eventually be put towards an online exhibition piece.

The Council are looking for proposals from suitably qualified researchers-writers including PhD students, historians, archivists and also from companies that provide research and writing services on this topic.

The project will also use the O’Byrne alias Byrne family of Allardstown, Co Louth as a focal point. They were a landed Irish Gentry family with mercantile interests in Dundalk, Drogheda, Dublin, London and Paris.

According to Louth County Council, papers of differing contexts relating to this family are held in Louth County Archives as are locally donated research papers which provide a synopsis of this Byrne family, their property holdings and influences in Co Louth, Dublin, Tipperary and in France during the Georgian and Victorian periods. Archival papers regarding the origins of this family at their Mountbyrne family home and their business interests locally in Co Louth are also held in a private family archive in the Toulouse region of France.

The council hope that the research and creation of the content for an online exhibition on this aspect of Louth’s history will not only serve to provide a wonderful informative and educational experience for various audiences, but that it will increase understanding of our mercantile, industrial and commercial heritage and it will help future users to identify sources and priorities for studies under this theme.

The output of this project will support the economy through the presentation of Louth’s mercantile, industrial and commercial heritage to national and international visitors and users where it can act as a source for inspiration or entice visitors to the County.

Sources to be investigated include local collections held in Louth County Archives Service, Louth Library Service, Louth County Museum and other possible local repositories. Local historical and heritage societies as well as heritage sites should also be investigated.

Other sources may include the National Library of Ireland, National Archives, National Museum of Ireland, Public Records Office of Northern Ireland, possible private collections, establishing a connection with the local French archive office in Toulouse, the Byrne family, the local business sector, the local arts sector and exploring the knowledge of local historians and local community experts. Those interested in this challenging, but rewarding project should contact, in writing only, by email - lorraine.mccann@louthcoco.ie.