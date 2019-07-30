Missing Mark 'close to hearts' of Dundalk homeless support group

Concern is growing for an Ardee man who has been missing for over a year.

According to Gardai, Mark Smyth, 34, has not been seen since May 2018, but was only reported missing last Wednesday (July 24).

However, unconfirmed local reports suggest he may have moved to Drogheda during that time and there have been other unconfirmed sightings since May 2018.

Local volunteer group 'Save Our Homeless Dundalk' have said that Mark spent some time in Dundalk with them in the past.

"He spent a couple of years in Dundalk and was a daily visitor to us and spent many an hour helping us - the banter and the craic we had - so while it's important to find all missing people, no matter what the circumstances, this one is very close to our hearts," they said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The post continued: "Mark loved his bike and spent hours spinning round. He loved the mountains, he also loved hopping on a bus and heading to Dublin for a few hours, so if any of our friends in Dublin spot him please let the guards or us know ASAP."

Gardaí say they wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing his whereabouts. He is described as being six-foot tall and of slim build. He has green eyes, brown shaved hair and black stubble.

Anyone who has seen Mark or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.