Carlingford Ferry sailing out to illuminated lighthouse this weekend

Looking to do something special this bank holiday weekend? This Friday, August 2, you can set sail on the Carlingford Lough Ferry and catch a first look of one of Ireland’s oldest lighthouses, the Haulbowline Lighthouse as its externally illuminated for the month of August in memory of all those who have lost their lives in Carlingford Lough over the years and to promote water safety.

The Haulbowline Lighthouse, situated on Carlingford Lough, separating Co. Louth and Co. Down, is the first and only lighthouse in Ireland and the UK to be externally illuminated.

To mark this special occasion Carlingford Lough Ferry is offering guests the chance to enjoy a closer view of this beautiful scene, arranging a sailing towards the lighthouse at 9:30pm on Friday, 2nd of August.

Enjoying refreshments and music onboard, passengers can choose from sailing from the Carlingford Lough Ferry terminal at Greencastle, Co. Down at 8:00pm or at the Greenore terminal situated in Co. Louth at 8:20pm.

Tickets are limited and are priced at €15 for adults and €5 for children who must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be purchased from the Carlingford Lough Ferry, Haulbowline Lighthouse Illumination facebook event page - www.facebook.com/ events/2260272224038674/

The Haulbowline Lighthouse will be illuminated from 9:30pm to 12:30am every evening until 31st of August with the Newry Maritime Association overseeing the illumination with the permission of the commissioners of Irish Lights. This occasion marks the 195th anniversary of the commissioning of Haulbowline Lighthouse which was commissioned in 1824.

https:// carlingfordferry.com/