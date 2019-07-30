Dundalk mum-of-two lashes out at school uniform costs

A local mum and former councillor has lashed out at “strict uniform policies” and the added financial burden it places on parents at this time of year.

Mum-of-two Anne Campbell, speaking to the Democrat last week, said she “dreads” this time of year.

“This is a time of year I dread annually, trying to get the money together to pay for the uniforms and the books. Many working parents I know feel the same because the bills run into the hundreds,” she explained.

However, Anne has a particular bug bear, which most parents would have a similar issue with.

“I have not been able to fathom, since the children started primary school, why, in this day and age, parents are subjected to strict uniform policies and this is the subject that bugs me the most.”

She added: “Putting four and five year old boys in shirts and ties, when the Taoiseach is regularly seen without them; when CEOs of major corporations don’t wear them, defies logic. And why girls have to wear ties to school defies understanding completely. I have never, ever worn a tie since I left school.”

The branding of shool uniforms doesn’t help either, adds Anne.

“In addition, there is an instance in many primary schools for kids to wear expensive, branded tracksuits for PE, even the T-shirts are branded with the school logo, ensuring that parents have no choice whatsoever.”

She continued: “It is incredible that parents have to pay for jumpers with school logos on them, when generic ones can be bought, even in supermarkets, for a fraction of the cost.

“If they get lost, that’s even more money during the year that has to be forked out.”

Anne called for school to stop this practice to ease the cost for parents.

“All the burden is on parents, while the schools don’t benefit either. It’s the manufacturers and the retailers alone who are profiting from this situation and I don’t know why schools continue then to insist on these onerous and outdated uniform policies.”