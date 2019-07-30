Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, July 30, 2019

The death has occurred of Michael Byrne of Louth Village and Carrickmacross, Monaghan



Peacefully in The loving care of Moorhall Lodge, Ardee. 29th July 2019. Michael, beloved son of the late Frances and Ellen and bother of Tommy, Sean and the late Frank, Patsy, Bernard, Seamus and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Moorhall Lodge, Ardee from 5pm until 9pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killanny Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.