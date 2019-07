Deaths in Dundalk - Monday evening, July 29, 2019

The death has occurred of Michael Byrne, Louth Village/Carrickmacross

Peacefully in The loving care of Moorhall Lodge, Ardee. 29th July 2019. Michael, beloved son of the late Thomas and Ellen and bother of Tommy, Sean and the late Frank, Patsy, Bernard, Seamus and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Moorhall Lodge, Ardee from 5pm until 9pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killanny Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Peter Osborne, Flowery, Ballabony, Ardee

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital Dublin. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, sons Patrick, Peter and Shane, daughter Brigid, son-in-law Declan, sisters Mary and Nan, sister-in-law Marcelina, brothers-in-law Adie and Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Peter Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements to be updated on Monday afternoon, July 29.

Funeral Arrangements Later