Dundalk 'Irondad' Declan completes incredible triathlon challenge

Nearly one month ago, on June 27, local dad Declan Loy set out to complete 32 triathlons, in 32 counties in 32 consecutive days.

The challenge involved a 1km swim, 100km cycle and 10k run every single day. Declan who is 46 and lives in Castlebellingham with his three children and wife developed the name ‘Irondad’ after breaking a Guinness World Record in 2018 after completing 32 Ironmans in 12 months.

Having developed a hunger for another challenge he decided upon the 32 Challenge and called it the Irondad Challenge.

He began his journey in Newry Co. Down and made his way through each county in Ireland, from the glens of Antrim to the ring of Kerry completing an impressive 3,555Km in total.

The Challenge was to raise funds for a not for profit organisation called Super You, which focuses on supporting, empowering and inspiring young people through engaging workshops and schemes.

This year the Super You team have visited numerous schools and youth groups across the North and South of Ireland, delivering talks to over 5,000 students promoting positive mental health and well-being. With the suicide rate in Ireland being extremely high within young people, this challenge and organisation is extremely important and the reason why Declan took on this gruelling challenge.

Declan who doesn’t class himself as an athlete but just a normal Dad with an interest in exercising and a drive to raise funds for an organisation that can really support our young people in Ireland.

When asked about his challenge Declan stated : ’’I have been blown away with the triathlon clubs throughout Ireland that have willing come forward and helped me arrange the 111km triathlon in the different counties and those who kept me company along the way by taking part. Even the communities coming out to support us has been fantastic. To every person who has handed me a cup of tea, a sandwich and even an ice cream, thank you. it’s been very tough but very humbling to see how people will help me for such a great cause.’’

"It has definitely been a tough month and my body began to shut down towards the end of last week. The muscles were aching and the mind was struggling but I just took it one step at a time and with the support of my family and others including Peter Tomany who is a brilliant coach and friend I managed to get over the finish line and achieve my goal."

Declan finished his challenge at Felda Leisure Centre in Dundalk on Sunday with 150 other participants from across Ireland and even further afield who came to take part.

Upon completion Declan said he will take a well deserved break and maybe consider the next challenge in a few months’ times!