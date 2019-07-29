Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, July 29, 2019

The death has occurred of Peter Osborne, Flowery, Ballabony, Ardee

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital Dublin. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, sons Patrick, Peter and Shane, daughter Brigid, son-in-law Declan, sisters Mary and Nan, sister-in-law Marcelina, brothers-in-law Adie and Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Peter Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements to be updated on Monday afternoon, July 29.

Funeral Arrangements Later