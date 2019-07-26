Jury begins deliberations in Louth woman’s murder trial

The jury has begun its deliberations in the Central Criminal Court trial of a Louth woman, charged with murdering her boyfriend at her home on New Year’s morning five years ago.



The accused, who says she was sexually abused by a child, has asked for a verdict of manslaughter on the grounds that he provoked her by allegedly sexually assaulting and attempting to strangle her.



The prosecutor has said that the accused had told a big lie about being raped by the deceased before killing him. Gerard Clarke SC also said that she was using child sex abuse as an excuse for murder, but the defence stated that this was never the case.



Paula Farrell (46) of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda has pleaded not guilty to murdering 30-year-old Wayne McQuillan, but guilty to his manslaughter at that address on 1st January 2014. She admits stabbing him four times.



The mother-of-three testified that the deceased had tried to have sex with her, that she hadn’t wanted to have sex, and that he had started strangling her before she went to the kitchen for the knife.



A forensic psychiatrist stated that the accused had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of child abuse at the time she killed her boyfriend. She told another medic that, while the deceased was on top of her, she was thinking about what had happened to her as a child.



Ms Justice Carmel Stewart spent yesterday this morning charging the eight women and four men of the jury. They retired to consider their verdict in the afternoon and had spent two hours deliberating before being sent home for the weekend. They will resume deliberations on Monday morning.